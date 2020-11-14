City of Albuquerque awards grant money to businesses impacted by COVID-19

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 14, 2020 02:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque disbursed $970,000 in economic relief to 97 local businesses.
The money was funded by the CARES Act.
“This pandemic has been devastating to local businesses and workers—and it’s not going away. We’re getting money into the hands of small businesses all over Albuquerque to help them keep afloat in this crisis,” said Mayor Tim Keller.
The city will accept another round of applications for grants. The application process will open Dec. 7, at 8 a.m., and will close Friday, Dec. 11, at 11:59 p.m.
Businesses can apply online at cabq.gov/economicdevelopment. Paper applications will also be available for business owners who cannot access the online system.
The city said all grants will be funded by Dec. 30.
