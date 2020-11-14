City of Albuquerque awards grant money to businesses impacted by COVID-19

“This pandemic has been devastating to local businesses and workers—and it’s not going away. We’re getting money into the hands of small businesses all over Albuquerque to help them keep afloat in this crisis,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

The city will accept another round of applications for grants. The application process will open Dec. 7, at 8 a.m., and will close Friday, Dec. 11, at 11:59 p.m.