City of Albuquerque bills Trump campaign for visit

The city wants to be reimbursed for nearly $133,000 in paid time off for city employees who couldn’t work in their downtown offices.

About $71,000 was billed for city police services. Another $7,000 was billed for barricades.

In a statement, Mayor Tim Keller said, “The president's campaign stop in the Albuquerque area cost the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars, including over 1,500 hours of police overtime that was required by the campaign.”

A spokesperson for the City of Rio Rancho said it will not bill the Trump campaign for any costs associated with keeping the public safe – because the campaign only agreed to pay for costs associated with the event at the venue.