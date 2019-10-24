City of Albuquerque bills Trump campaign for visit
Kai Porter
October 24, 2019 06:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque billed the Trump campaign $211,000 following the president’s visit in September.
The president held a campaign rally in Rio Rancho, but he stayed in Albuquerque overnight.
The Secret Service required city employees to leave downtown city buildings from 3 p.m. on Sept. 16 to 10 a.m. the following day.
The city wants to be reimbursed for nearly $133,000 in paid time off for city employees who couldn’t work in their downtown offices.
About $71,000 was billed for city police services. Another $7,000 was billed for barricades.
In a statement, Mayor Tim Keller said, “The president's campaign stop in the Albuquerque area cost the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars, including over 1,500 hours of police overtime that was required by the campaign.”
A spokesperson for the City of Rio Rancho said it will not bill the Trump campaign for any costs associated with keeping the public safe – because the campaign only agreed to pay for costs associated with the event at the venue.
Credits
Updated: October 24, 2019 06:10 PM
Created: October 24, 2019 05:27 PM
