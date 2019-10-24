City of Albuquerque bills Trump campaign for visit | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City of Albuquerque bills Trump campaign for visit

City of Albuquerque bills Trump campaign for visit

Kai Porter
October 24, 2019 06:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque billed the Trump campaign $211,000 following the president’s visit in September.

Advertisement

The president held a campaign rally in Rio Rancho, but he stayed in Albuquerque overnight.

The Secret Service required city employees to leave downtown city buildings from 3 p.m. on Sept. 16 to 10 a.m. the following day.

The city wants to be reimbursed for nearly $133,000 in paid time off for city employees who couldn’t work in their downtown offices.

About $71,000 was billed for city police services. Another $7,000 was billed for barricades.

In a statement, Mayor Tim Keller said, “The president's campaign stop in the Albuquerque area cost the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars, including over 1,500 hours of police overtime that was required by the campaign.”

A spokesperson for the City of Rio Rancho said it will not bill the Trump campaign for any costs associated with keeping the public safe – because the campaign only agreed to pay for costs associated with the event at the venue.

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: October 24, 2019 06:10 PM
Created: October 24, 2019 05:27 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

1 dead, 1 wounded after two separate shootings Wednesday morning
1 dead, 1 wounded after two separate shootings Wednesday morning
Father of slain daughter speaks out against violent crime in the city
Father of slain daughter speaks out against violent crime in the city
New Mexico to get an early taste of winter
New Mexico to get an early taste of winter
President Trump claims wall is being built in New Mexico, Colorado
President Trump claims wall is being built in New Mexico, Colorado
Officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
Officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
Advertisement



Video of man spanking dog sparks debate
Video of man spanking dog sparks debate
Community gathers to remember woman killed playing Pokemon Go
Community gathers to remember woman killed playing Pokemon Go
City of Albuquerque bills Trump campaign for visit
City of Albuquerque bills Trump campaign for visit
Prosecutors want accused rapist held pending trial
Prosecutors want accused rapist held pending trial
Skilled 4 Work: Emergency medical professionals in high demand
Skilled 4 Work: Emergency medical professionals in high demand