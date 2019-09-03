City of Albuquerque brings attention to Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

“We were just a normal family, just living a normal life and just in a phone call everything changed,” said Liam’s father, Josh Hansen.

Thanks to efforts from doctors at UNM Hospital and organizations like the Children's Cancer Fund of New Mexico, families like Liam’s can receive more help.

“We're encouraging everyone to go gold in September,” said Dr. Jessica Valdez, who is pediatric oncologist at UNM Hospital.

Albuquerque firefighters are selling t-shirts to raise money for childhood cancer.

The city also hosted a “Be the Match Bone Marrow Drive" on Civic Plaza on Tuesday.

“People are submitting just saliva samples -- it's not painful -- in order to join the bone marrow pool so that one day they may be called on to give the life-saving gift of a bone marrow donation,” Valdez said.

It’s a simple act that makes a world of difference for patients like Makenna Davis.

“There are limited amounts of bone marrow and people really need to be able to survive and fight this and overcome it,” Davis said.

People can also donate to the Children's Cancer Fund of New Mexico.

“The Children's Cancer Fund of New Mexico has been amazing to us and done so much for our family and for our son,” Hansen said.