City of Albuquerque, BYD reach settlement after fallout over ART project | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City of Albuquerque, BYD reach settlement after fallout over ART project

City of Albuquerque, BYD reach settlement after fallout over ART project

Joshua Panas
May 31, 2019 05:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque announced it has reached a settlement with BYD, the bus company that was originally awarded the contact for the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project.

Advertisement

BYD was supposed to supply more than a dozen 60-foot electric buses for the project. However, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller dissolved the relationship. He said the buses 

Keller said the buses experienced brake failures and the batteries didn't properly function. BYD disputed the issues Keller was concerned about.

"Although the parties made public statements in defense of their respective positions during the dispute, they are now committed to moving forward and wish each other success," said Jessie Damazyn, public information officer for the mayor's office.

According to Damazyn, the settlement allows both parties to move forward without any additional cost. 

After dissolving its relationship with BYD, the city ordered “clean diesel” buses from New Flyer.

The ART project is expected to be fully operational in 2020.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: May 31, 2019 05:03 PM
Created: May 31, 2019 03:39 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

WB I-40 at Coors reopened after rollover crash
WB I-40 at Coors reopened after rollover crash
Police investigate sex trafficking in Roswell
Police investigate sex trafficking in Roswell
Woman arrested for DWI on electric scooter in Albuquerque
Woman arrested for DWI on electric scooter in Albuquerque
Court documents: Dispute over vomit led to Uber driver shooting passenger
Court documents: Dispute over vomit led to Uber driver shooting passenger
Video shows deputy using Taser on 15-year-old boy at Espanola Valley HS
Video shows deputy using Taser on 15-year-old boy at Espanola Valley HS
Advertisement




City of Albuquerque, BYD reach settlement after fallout over ART project
City of Albuquerque, BYD reach settlement after fallout over ART project
Gov. Lujan Grisham: Trump tariffs could be 'catastrophic'
Gov. Lujan Grisham: Trump tariffs could be 'catastrophic'
Trump expresses condolences after Navajo Code Talker's death
Sen. John Pinto passed away Friday at the age of 94.
Border Patrol: Group of 1,036 migrants is largest ever found
Border Patrol: Group of 1,036 migrants is largest ever found
Woman arrested for DWI on electric scooter in Albuquerque
Woman arrested for DWI on electric scooter in Albuquerque