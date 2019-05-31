City of Albuquerque, BYD reach settlement after fallout over ART project
Joshua Panas
May 31, 2019 05:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque announced it has reached a settlement with BYD, the bus company that was originally awarded the contact for the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project.
BYD was supposed to supply more than a dozen 60-foot electric buses for the project. However, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller dissolved the relationship. He said the buses
Keller said the buses experienced brake failures and the batteries didn't properly function. BYD disputed the issues Keller was concerned about.
"Although the parties made public statements in defense of their respective positions during the dispute, they are now committed to moving forward and wish each other success," said Jessie Damazyn, public information officer for the mayor's office.
According to Damazyn, the settlement allows both parties to move forward without any additional cost.
After dissolving its relationship with BYD, the city ordered “clean diesel” buses from New Flyer.
The ART project is expected to be fully operational in 2020.
