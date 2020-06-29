City of Albuquerque changes location of fireworks display following complaints

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque will host fireworks displays in every quadrant of the city on the 4th of July.
On Monday, the city announced it will move one of the displays from Los Altos Golf Course to the Manzano Mesa Park.
The city said the change was made after people raise concerned about the fireworks going off so close to the Eastside Animal Sheler.
“We want to commemorate the Fourth of July in a meaningful way, while keeping everyone safe and healthy. We have heard the concerns about having fireworks at the Los Altos Golf Course and its proximity to the Eastside Animal Shelter. We are listening to the feedback and moving the display to another area in the Southeast quadrant,” said Parks and Recreation Director Dave Simon.
The four fireworks displays will launch from the Ladera Golf Course, North Domingo Baca Park, the Manzano Mesa Park, and Tom Tenorio Park. The sites will be closed to the public. The fireworks are expected to be launched at 9:20 p.m.
