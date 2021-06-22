City of Albuquerque closing 2 'wellness hotels'

"We've been working hard to make sure everyone currently staying at the wellness motels or hotels, one, that they have an opportunity to be vaccinated," Huval sate.

The city is also providing other servicing, including plans on how to transition out of homelessness.

Since the hotels opened, Huval said the city has transitioned 44 households to safe housing.

"I think part of what we saw from our community when we opened the wellness motel, was in a central location, this was an easier resource for families to access and also something that they felt more comfortable with because they did have some privacy by having their own room," Huval said.

The wellness hotels for families will remain open for the time being.

