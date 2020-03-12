City of Albuquerque confronting coronavirus outbreak | KOB 4
City of Albuquerque confronting coronavirus outbreak

Brittany Costello
Created: March 12, 2020 05:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque wants to make sure city-run facilities and services, especially public transportation, remain accessible during the coronavirus outbreak.

City buses are undergoing extra cleaning and sterilization. As of Thursday, the cleanings will happen every evening and periodically throughout the day.

Those are the same measures being taken at city facilities and community centers. They will be posting additional signage, asking people to evaluate themselves before exposing themselves to others.

But officials said it is important that these places do not close, at this point.  People will still have access to city services, and community centers, and transportation.

"We have services that we provide on a day-to-day basis, services obviously through our senior centers, our community centers, but there is a slight change in the special programming," said Lawrence Rael, Chief Operating Officer. "The programs where we have more than 100 people gathering for events are obviously going to be delayed for the next 30-days or postponed for the next 30-days."

The city is looking at these changes, right now, through a 30-day window. For example, dances at senior centers will be cancelled for the next 30-days, or programs at the library that go over that 100 person cap.

They are also looking at events at the convention center. KOB 4 has been told the upcoming APD graduation has been cancelled.

Over the next few days, the city will be releasing a list of event or program cancellations for various departments.
 


