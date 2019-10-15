City of Albuquerque creates Domestic Violence Task Force | KOB 4
City of Albuquerque creates Domestic Violence Task Force

Ryan Laughlin
October 15, 2019 05:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is taking steps to combat domestic violence.

Mayor Tim Keller created a task force that is trying to eliminate violence that often goes unseen.

“Statistics show that 20% of our homicides in Albuquerque last year were related to domestic violence,” said Torri Jacobus, the chair of the newly-formed Domestic Violence Task Force.

Jacobus stated that one out of three women in New Mexico are affected by domestic violence in their lifetime.

Jacobus said they are starting to identify gaps in city services and funding for programs to reduce domestic violence.

“It is believed that, yes, we will see less violent crime,” she said.

Jacobus said they will have their first Domestic Violence Task Force meeting next month.

Ryan Laughlin


October 15, 2019 05:39 PM
Created: October 15, 2019 04:28 PM

