City of Albuquerque dedicates park to victims of West Mesa murders

On Saturday, city leaders unveiled a memorial park for the victims of the West Mesa murders.

Mayor Tim Keller said the Women's Memorial Park took the effort of leaders and departments from all over Albuquerque, including the victims’ families.

“The way it was designed, the family input, is just such an important part of building a city that is a reflection of us and sometimes it’s a reflection of tragedies that have happened,” Mayor Keller said.

The family of one of the victims, Doreen Marquez, said they’re thankful to the city for making the memorial a reality, even after years of setbacks and delays.

“Doreen Marquez was my mom—is my mom. This is my sister Mercedes. I want to thank you all so, so much. It's 2020. We were notified of this in 2009 and for me I thought the park wasn’t going to happen," said Doreen's daughter Destiny.

The West Mesa Killer is presumably still out there. Albuquerque Police said they've looked into several leads over the years, including one that reaches all the way to Joplin, Missouri.

Anyone with information about the murders is asked to contact police.