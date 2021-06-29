City of Albuquerque details July 1 reopening plans

Diana Castillo
Updated: June 29, 2021 05:26 PM
Created: June 29, 2021 03:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is preparing to fully reopen July 1.
The capacity limits that were put in place during the pandemic will be lifted.
While more people will be allowed inside places like Isotopes Park, the BioPark, museums and the convention center, some places will still require people to plan ahead.
"We're gonna keep the time-ticketing program at the Albuquerque museums, the balloon museum, the BioPark but without restrictions of capacity,” said Lawrence Rael, chief operations officer for the City of Albuquerque.
The city is excited to reopen, but filling jobs has been challenging.
"We would ask people if you are on unemployment, you know, is that the way things are working now, and we understand that, and it makes sense economically if you can make more money, we understand that but remember that it's gonna run out so go ahead and apply get in the queue and line up a job for the day that the unemployment runs out,” Keller said.
The city has dozens of openings in various departments.
