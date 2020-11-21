City of Albuquerque disburses another round of COVID checks to struggling businesses | KOB 4
City of Albuquerque disburses another round of COVID checks to struggling businesses

Patrick Hayes
Created: November 21, 2020 07:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Albuquerque sent out another round of COVID checks to struggling businesses. 

Mayor Tim Keller said the city is working overtime to help local businesses through this pandemic. 

"And now we're looking at a big chunk—$10 million of $10,000 checks to roughly a thousand businesses around the city,” he said. 

By the end of the year, the city said it plans to spend more than $12 million from the CARES Act to help thousands of businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think at the end of the day, we will have helped about 2,000 with about $12 to $15 million worth of assistance,” he said.

Tom Docherty, owner of Lush Cafe, received one of those $10,000 grants. 

"With this money, like I said, we're able to keep people employed, and with that, we're staying open for curbside, for takeout and we're open our usual hours every day,” he said. 

City officials said it’ll start taking new applications again on Dec. 7. 

Director of Economic Development Synthia Jaramillo said she hopes the money will have an immediate impact. 

"And so that's why we're printing checks and handing them out and scheduling times for businesses to come and pick up their checks directly. So they can then in turn and deposit those into the bank as quickly possible,” said Jaramillo said.

The grant program, however, could run out in December. 

"So hopefully the state or the feds, will kick in with another round of help that we can get out really fast to folks who need it,” Mayor Keller said. 


