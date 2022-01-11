City of Albuquerque employees must provide proof of vaccination or get tested weekly

Employees who are unvaccinated must comply with weekly testing beginning Feb. 7 and provide documentation of a negative test result or they will be removed from the workplace and placed in an unpaid status until they provide the required test result. Employees who fail to comply with vaccination, testing, or face coverings and reporting requirements are subject to disciplinary action.

Dr. Mark DiMenna, the city's Environmental Health acting director, said the high COVID-19 case counts that are being reported may actually be even higher.

"The number of cases that we're seeing – even though they're record highs – are probably being underreported because so many people are taking at-home tests and they never report their positive results to anybody," DiMenna said.

Right now, city officials said they will try to provide COVID-19 testing for employees, but Albuquerque is still feeling the effects of the nationwide test shortage.