City expands access to annual 311 survey | KOB 4
City expands access to annual 311 survey

Marian Camacho
April 16, 2019 10:53 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The City of Albuquerque wants more feedback from the community on its 311 services and officials are hoping they'll get it by expanding access to their annual survey.

The survey, which is conducted every spring, will be available online for the first time through the city's 311 Community Contact Center.

“We are excited about making the survey more accessible and are looking forward to the feedback we receive from the community,” 311 Division Manager Carrie Prothero said. “The data collected will help guide us in making improvements that people would like to see implemented.”

Feedback can be given here through mid-May.

Marian Camacho


Created: April 16, 2019 10:53 AM

