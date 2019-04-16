City expands access to annual 311 survey
Marian Camacho
April 16, 2019 10:53 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The City of Albuquerque wants more feedback from the community on its 311 services and officials are hoping they'll get it by expanding access to their annual survey.
The survey, which is conducted every spring, will be available online for the first time through the city's 311 Community Contact Center.
“We are excited about making the survey more accessible and are looking forward to the feedback we receive from the community,” 311 Division Manager Carrie Prothero said. “The data collected will help guide us in making improvements that people would like to see implemented.”
Feedback can be given here through mid-May.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: April 16, 2019 10:53 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved