City of Albuquerque faces budget shortfall due to COVID-19 crisis

The mayor said if federal help does not come, the city will likely resort to furloughs, layoffs and cuts to city services.

"You might see it in operating hours, whether it's at libraries or zoos," Keller said. "If they are hourly employees, that is something we can shrink to help compensate. You might see it in fewer bus routes. We'll always prioritize public safety, so as of today, I don't think there will be any changes in that world. You may see less Summerfest events, or no Summerfest at all.

The mayor added that the city could be forced to dip into its reserves if it does not get federal help.

Keller said he is hoping to have more direction from the federal government in about two weeks.