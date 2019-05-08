City of Albuquerque finalizing study of crosswalks | KOB 4
City of Albuquerque finalizing study of crosswalks

Kassi Nelson
May 08, 2019 05:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is completing a study of nearly 400 crosswalks.

It was commissioned after a 12-year-old was hit and killed by a car while in a crosswalk outside Cleveland Middle School.

The results of the study will show whether crosswalks in the city meet minimum standards, exceed minimum standards, or require further study.

“Does the crosswalk have flashing beacons, do they have crossing guards, how much traffic uses that road as well as how many lanes of traffic are we asking pedestrians to cross,” said Johnny Chandler, spokesperson for the Department of Municipal Development.

The results of the study, expected by the end of summer, will be posted on the city’s website.

“Any crosswalk in the City of Albuquerque meets federal standards,” Chandler said. “We're working on trying to make them better than just the federal standards.”

Kassi Nelson


Updated: May 08, 2019 05:10 PM
Created: May 08, 2019 03:57 PM

