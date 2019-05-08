City of Albuquerque finalizing study of crosswalks

“Does the crosswalk have flashing beacons, do they have crossing guards, how much traffic uses that road as well as how many lanes of traffic are we asking pedestrians to cross,” said Johnny Chandler, spokesperson for the Department of Municipal Development.

The results of the study, expected by the end of summer, will be posted on the city’s website.

“Any crosswalk in the City of Albuquerque meets federal standards,” Chandler said. “We're working on trying to make them better than just the federal standards.”