City of Albuquerque hosting COVID-safe Trunk or Treat event on Halloween

Brittany Costello
Updated: October 23, 2020 05:23 PM
Created: October 23, 2020 03:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is hosting a COVID-safe Halloween activity for families.
Trunk or Treat will take place at Balloon Fiesta Park on Halloween night from 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
"We have made this very COVID-safe and very touchless," said Susan Rice who is with the city's Parks and Recreation Department.
Rice said more than a dozen booths will be set up along Vendor Drive, and they will be spaced 100 feet apart.
Cars will drive through, but children will not get out of the vehicle. The goodies will be delivered to the vehicle.
"The delivery of the candy will be touchless. You know, I'm letting them design their own stuff so if they want to use a skeleton hand on the end of a stick to hand the candy to a car, so be it," Rice said.
People at the booths will be sanitized after each delivery. They will also be wearing gloves and masks.
Children are also required to wear a mask-- even inside the vehicle.
The cost is $2 per car. Click here to purchase tickets.
City officials say they can accommodate 100 cars per half hour.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company