City of Albuquerque hosting COVID-safe Trunk or Treat event on Halloween

Cars will drive through, but children will not get out of the vehicle. The goodies will be delivered to the vehicle.

"The delivery of the candy will be touchless. You know, I'm letting them design their own stuff so if they want to use a skeleton hand on the end of a stick to hand the candy to a car, so be it," Rice said.

People at the booths will be sanitized after each delivery. They will also be wearing gloves and masks.

Children are also required to wear a mask-- even inside the vehicle.

The cost is $2 per car. Click here to purchase tickets.

City officials say they can accommodate 100 cars per half hour.

