City of Albuquerque hosts back-to-school event

The city gave away free backpacks, haircuts and even provided school pictures.

"It's their career on the line, it's their life, it's setting their foundation so it's important for them to just constantly be focused in on the right things and not really focusing in on what I don't have," said Ziarra Kirksey, community recreation center supervisor for the city.

The event helped parents make sure their kid is ready to take on the first day of school.

"It's so important. It helps them feel prepared and better able to tackle school. Have their mind in the game to learn," said Allison Ward, a parent who attended the event.