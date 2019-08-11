City of Albuquerque hosts back-to-school event | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City of Albuquerque hosts back-to-school event

Grace Reader
August 11, 2019 05:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Many parents spent Sunday doing some last-minute school preps for their children.

Advertisement

"We have kids that are in school and it's a little bit hard to get everything you need when school time comes around,’ said Echo Chavez, a parent.

School supplies list can be daunting. That’s why the City of Albuquerque hosted their Cruzin into the School Year event.

The city gave away free backpacks, haircuts and even provided school pictures.

"It's their career on the line, it's their life, it's setting their foundation so it's important for them to just constantly be focused in on the right things and not really focusing in on what I don't have," said Ziarra Kirksey, community recreation center supervisor for the city.

The event helped parents make sure their kid is ready to take on the first day of school.

"It's so important. It helps them feel prepared and better able to tackle school. Have their mind in the game to learn," said Allison Ward, a parent who attended the event.

Credits

Grace Reader


Updated: August 11, 2019 05:09 PM
Created: August 11, 2019 04:36 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police investigate suspicious death in NE Albuquerque
Police investigate suspicious death in NE Albuquerque
APD: Man shot in SE Albuquerque, 'not expected to survive'
APD: Man shot in SE Albuquerque, 'not expected to survive'
Cowboys for Trump invite president to New Mexico
Cowboys for Trump invite president to New Mexico
Fatal rollover closes Wyoming at Constitution
Fatal rollover closes Wyoming at Constitution
Man shoots neighbor's dog with AK-47 in Rio Rancho
Man shoots neighbor's dog with AK-47 in Rio Rancho
Advertisement




Brewery, NM United fans take part in blood drive for El Paso
Brewery, NM United fans take part in blood drive for El Paso
City of Albuquerque hosts back-to-school event
City of Albuquerque hosts back-to-school event
2 people killed in crash near Gallup
2 people killed in crash near Gallup
NM Ice Wolves tickets go on sale
NM Ice Wolves tickets go on sale
Eye on New Mexico: A look back at 4 Investigates stories
Eye on New Mexico: A look back at 4 Investigates stories