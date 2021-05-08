City of Albuquerque hosts River Safety Day

"We're at the high point here with the snow melt, so this is when the river is probably going to be at its fastest this year,” he said.

Herbert said one way that people can help keep children safe on the river is by teaching them to swim.

The city opened up swim class registration Saturday for children aged six months to 14 years. The two-week course is $35 for eight classes.

"Swimming lessons isn't the end all. You need adult supervision. Nothing trumps that. You always have to have a life jacket on if you're on a craft. But swimming lessons reduces the risk of drowning by 85 percent,” he said.

