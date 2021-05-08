City of Albuquerque hosts River Safety Day

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The city of Albuquerque is trying to raise awareness about staying safe on the Rio Grande.
On Saturday, first responders and other agencies hosted River Safety Day.
"There's a lot of different dangers throughout the river. We want to try and make sure people are aware of those dangers so we can avoid any potential hazards throughout this summer,” said Josh Herbert, Aquatics Division Manager.
Jaime Philips, with the Adobe Whitewater Club, said if people are not prepared, they could run into trouble on the river.
"We're at the high point here with the snow melt, so this is when the river is probably going to be at its fastest this year,” he said.
Herbert said one way that people can help keep children safe on the river is by teaching them to swim.
The city opened up swim class registration Saturday for children aged six months to 14 years. The two-week course is $35 for eight classes.
"Swimming lessons isn't the end all. You need adult supervision. Nothing trumps that. You always have to have a life jacket on if you're on a craft. But swimming lessons reduces the risk of drowning by 85 percent,” he said.
For more information about signing up for swimming lessons through the city of Albuquerque, click here.
