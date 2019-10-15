City of Albuquerque identifies school crosswalks in need of work | KOB 4
City of Albuquerque identifies school crosswalks in need of work

KOB Web Staff
October 15, 2019 03:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque released the results Tuesday of a study to make school crosswalks safer.

The city analyzed 198 crosswalks at elementary schools and 165 at middle school crossings. Six of them were classified as “Prioritized for Funding.”

  • Desert Ridge Middle School Mid-block crossing on Barstow Street NE. This crosswalk warrants a Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacon (RRFB) estimated at $30,000.
  • Lyndon B. Johnson Middle School at the intersection of Taylor Ranch Road NW/La Orilla Road NW and Golf Course Road NW. This area warrants an RRFB estimated at $30,000.
  • McKinley Middle School at the intersection of Comanche Road NE and Washington Street NE. This crosswalk warrants an RRFB estimated at $30,000 and ADA improvements with other street rehabilitation estimated at $50,000.
  • Hoover Middle School at the intersection of Yellowstone Road NE and Tivoli Avenue NE. Additional signage is warranted estimated at $1,000 and ramp installation under the ADA Transition Plan estimated at $20,000.
  • Jackson Middle School at the intersection of Indian School Road NE and Britt Street NE. This location warrants an RRFB estimated at $30,000.
  • Jimmy Carter Middle School Mid-block crossing on Bluewater Road NE. This crosswalk warrants an RRFB estimated at $30,000.

The city said it will also consider options for staffing crossing guards at middle schools.

This study was commissioned after a 12-year-old was hit and killed by a car while in a crosswalk outside Cleveland Middle School.

View the full report

KOB Web Staff


Created: October 15, 2019 03:14 PM

