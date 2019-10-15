City of Albuquerque identifies school crosswalks in need of work

The city analyzed 198 crosswalks at elementary schools and 165 at middle school crossings. Six of them were classified as “Prioritized for Funding.”

Desert Ridge Middle School Mid-block crossing on Barstow Street NE. This crosswalk warrants a Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacon (RRFB) estimated at $30,000.

Lyndon B. Johnson Middle School at the intersection of Taylor Ranch Road NW/La Orilla Road NW and Golf Course Road NW. This area warrants an RRFB estimated at $30,000.

McKinley Middle School at the intersection of Comanche Road NE and Washington Street NE. This crosswalk warrants an RRFB estimated at $30,000 and ADA improvements with other street rehabilitation estimated at $50,000.

Hoover Middle School at the intersection of Yellowstone Road NE and Tivoli Avenue NE. Additional signage is warranted estimated at $1,000 and ramp installation under the ADA Transition Plan estimated at $20,000.

Jackson Middle School at the intersection of Indian School Road NE and Britt Street NE. This location warrants an RRFB estimated at $30,000.

Jimmy Carter Middle School Mid-block crossing on Bluewater Road NE. This crosswalk warrants an RRFB estimated at $30,000.

The city said it will also consider options for staffing crossing guards at middle schools.