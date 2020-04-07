City of Albuquerque implements new measures to help social distancing on public transit

“There was a number of them congregating at the bus shelters,” said City Councilor Cynthia Borrego.

The city said APD is in charge of monitoring those crowds, but they’ve come up with an option for the people on the bus.

“This week we are going to move into adding additional buses to the 66 and the 766 routes, so we can spread, if you will, the ridership a little more so one bus will follow another bus,” Rael said. “That way we can do a little more social distancing. For example, a 50-seat bus we are trying to limit the number to 25 or so that there is a seat empty in between people.”

According to the city, some drivers have also taped off sections inside the bus, too. The transit department is also encouraging riders to wear face coverings to help protect themselves and the bus drivers.

The buses are being sterilized morning, night and after routes. The city said bus drivers are helping sanitize them.

“Keeping them as healthy as we can because we know they are in the front lines or providing service everyday,” Rael said. “We’ve been doing some spot checking and councilors, I will say to you, that not all of them are obviously practicing as well as we’d like. So we’ve asked our transit operations folks to go out and spot check them to make sure they are wearing their gloves, wearing protective face masks and sanitize the areas they operate and will continue to do so.”

The transit department said employees are making more than 270 masks for drivers.

Included in the emergency stimulus package is money to help sustain public transit across New Mexico. Specifically, ABQ Ride will get $79 million in grant money for day-to-day operations, salaries, lost revenue and even adding equipment and upgrades.

The full breakdown of the $133,196,781 in Transit Funding Dollars is below:

Section 5307 Urbanized Area Apportionments:

* Albuquerque, $79,845,589

* Farmington, $2,161,017

* Las Cruces, $6,026,321

* Las Cruces-El Paso, $1,543,501

* Los Lunas, $2,250,299

* Santa Fe, $5,315,047

Section 5311 & Section 5340 Rural Area Apportionments:

* New Mexico, $36,474,320

Sun vans are also being deployed with a lot of flexibility. For example, they could come to people who might need help with things like shopping and doctor appointments.