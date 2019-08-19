City of Albuquerque investigating leak in parking garage under Civic Plaza
Kassi Nelson
August 19, 2019 06:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A large leak has opened up in the parking garage underneath Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza.
Johnny Chandler, spokesperson for the Department of Municipal Development, said water has been pouring into the parking garage for more than a month.
“We do not at this time know how much water has leaked, we just know that it's more than we'd like,” Chandler said.
Monday, the city put up barriers as a safety precaution.
However, officials still don’t know where the water is coming from.
“We have a local plumbing firm coming in this week to try to analyze where that leak is so we can work on fixing it,” Chandler said.
This is the first time there has been a leak in the parking garage. In 2017, the fountain in Civic Plaza was removed because it caused leaks.
Credits
Updated: August 19, 2019 06:06 PM
Created: August 19, 2019 05:42 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved