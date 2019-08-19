City of Albuquerque investigating leak in parking garage under Civic Plaza | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City of Albuquerque investigating leak in parking garage under Civic Plaza

City of Albuquerque investigating leak in parking garage under Civic Plaza

Kassi Nelson
August 19, 2019 06:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A large leak has opened up in the parking garage underneath Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza.

Advertisement

Johnny Chandler, spokesperson for the Department of Municipal Development, said water has been pouring into the parking garage for more than a month.

“We do not at this time know how much water has leaked, we just know that it's more than we'd like,” Chandler said.

Monday, the city put up barriers as a safety precaution.

However, officials still don’t know where the water is coming from.

“We have a local plumbing firm coming in this week to try to analyze where that leak is so we can work on fixing it,” Chandler said.

This is the first time there has been a leak in the parking garage. In 2017, the fountain in Civic Plaza was removed because it caused leaks.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: August 19, 2019 06:06 PM
Created: August 19, 2019 05:42 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man who crashed into Metro Court has charges dismissed due to poorly written criminal complaint
Man who crashed into Metro Court has charges dismissed due to poorly written criminal complaint
Man carjacks, attacks Albuquerque teenager
Man carjacks, attacks Albuquerque teenager
RRPD searches for person of interest after teen was carjacked
RRPD searches for person of interest after teen was carjacked
City of Albuquerque investigating leak in parking garage under Civic Plaza
City of Albuquerque investigating leak in parking garage under Civic Plaza
House damaged by fire becomes target for thieves
House damaged by fire becomes target for thieves
Advertisement




Warrant: Man accused of killing Marine tried to rob him before shooting him in the head 4 times
Warrant: Man accused of killing Marine tried to rob him before shooting him in the head 4 times
LGBTQ church vandalized six times in two weeks
LGBTQ church vandalized six times in two weeks
City of Albuquerque investigating leak in parking garage under Civic Plaza
City of Albuquerque investigating leak in parking garage under Civic Plaza
House damaged by fire becomes target for thieves
House damaged by fire becomes target for thieves
Man who crashed into Metro Court has charges dismissed due to poorly written criminal complaint
Man who crashed into Metro Court has charges dismissed due to poorly written criminal complaint