City of Albuquerque keeps community centers open during school year

Brittany Costello
Updated: August 12, 2020 05:19 PM
Created: August 12, 2020 04:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is opening 22 community centers for parents who need childcare during hte shcool year. 

"For us, this is really just a safety net. It's not to replace schools by any means," said Sasha Pellerin, senior policy advisor on education for Mayor Tim Keller. "It serves as a place where if a parent has to choose between putting food on the table and working and helping their kids and ensuring their kids are in a safe space. They don't have to take on that option."
 
Parents have until Friday to register for the city's school-year lottery.

Kids in grades kindergarten-8th will be able to get supervision at a community center during the day from 7:30 a.m-5:30 p.m.

Pellerin said the community centers will also provide meals for the kids.

The community centers will require everyone to wear a mask. Social distancing will also be practiced, and the student-adult ratio will be stay at 1:10.

"We're following all of the CDC protocols. We've done it all summer, and we've been successful. For us, it's important to have a safe environment. We've really invested in cleaning and making sure that our staff are trained on all the protocols," Pellerin said.

Pellerin added that the city is trying to ensure that all students have the ability to succeed this year.

"All of our centers actually have Wi-Fi and then for students who maybe aren't going to be participating in our full-day programming, the city has partnered with APS, and we've been able to provide 80 Wi-Fi connectors or mechanisms that will be on APS buses this fall," Pellerin said. 

The program start Aug. 24. 

Click here to sign up for the registration lottery program


