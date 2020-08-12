City of Albuquerque keeps community centers open during school year

The community centers will require everyone to wear a mask. Social distancing will also be practiced, and the student-adult ratio will be stay at 1:10.

"We're following all of the CDC protocols. We've done it all summer, and we've been successful. For us, it's important to have a safe environment. We've really invested in cleaning and making sure that our staff are trained on all the protocols," Pellerin said.

Pellerin added that the city is trying to ensure that all students have the ability to succeed this year.

"All of our centers actually have Wi-Fi and then for students who maybe aren't going to be participating in our full-day programming, the city has partnered with APS, and we've been able to provide 80 Wi-Fi connectors or mechanisms that will be on APS buses this fall," Pellerin said.

The program start Aug. 24.

Click here to sign up for the registration lottery program