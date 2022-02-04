City of Albuquerque launches cannabis retail applications

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is now accepting online applications for cannabis retail locations.
All locations where cannabis or cannabis products are sold directly to consumers are required to obtain a Cannabis Retail Location Approval from the city's Planning Department.
City officials said properly completed applications that comply with zoning regulations, separation requirements, and other applicable rules and ordinances, will be verified and approved on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We carefully studied various methods for ensuring that all interested state-licensed cannabis retailers had a fair chance to lock in a location, and we concluded that a first-come, first-served approach can work efficiently,” said Interim Director of the Planning Department, Alan Varela.
State law authorizes the city to regulate the time, place and manner of cannabis sales.
According to the city's Integrated Development Ordinance, cannabis retail establishments shall not be located within 300 feet of a school or child day care facility. Cannabis retail establishments also cannot be within 600 feet of another cannabis retail establishment, but there are some exceptions.
City officials said the online application went live at 4 p.m. Friday. The application and more information can be found at cabq.gov/cannabis.
