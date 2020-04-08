City of Albuquerque launches data hub website that tracks COVID-19 information | KOB 4
City of Albuquerque launches data hub website that tracks COVID-19 information

Faith Egbuonu
Created: April 08, 2020 07:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Albuquerque launched a new data hub website that offers up-to-date COVID-19 information.

Mayor Tim Keller said the site will offer maps and key information specific to Albuquerque.

"It's going to continue to be improved," Keller said. "This is supplemental to existing resources, but it provides maps and data with respect to COVID-19 19 in a good visual format."

“We do believe at some point this could get big enough, where we all know someone who has been exposed, or had it—it’s hopefully not inevitable, but it's highly likely that whether it's city hall or large businesses or police and fire, we're going to have some cases there, and that’s why it’s so important to share this kind of information,” he added.

For more information, click here.


