City of Albuquerque launches initiative to help minority-owned business

"We also know there are vast disparities in access to resources for minority-owned businesses and that's really what this development center is set up to focus on," the mayor said.

The center will help minority business owners access capital, secure contracts and conduct training.

It's modeled after the success of local minority business owner Bill Miera, who grew his engineering firm, Fiore Industries, into a $20 million dollar enterprise.

'Especially where I grew up, I saw so much wasted potential for people who had no opportunities," Miera said.

The center will focus on various sectors including aerospace, bio-sciences and film and television.

It is scheduled to open Dec. 1.

"I literally cannot say how critical this is for a community that needs it," Miera said.

