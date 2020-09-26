City of Albuquerque launches tool to encourage local spending within city departments

“Sometimes there is a lot of bureaucracy to go through and now we can actually say, ‘OK, if you're a local company, here's what you have to go through. you have to fill out all this paperwork to make sure taxpayer money is protected, and then you will get or have a shot at this particular contract,’” Mayor Keller said.

Now, Kerry Bertram, president and CEO of Stride, said she’s seeing more opportunities and is getting ready to pitch some of her products to Walmart. Bertram said she’s among 850 companies that will be pitching Thursday.

“We are an office products manufacturer. We manufacture pens and binders and we sell to resellers,” Bertram said.

Bertram said if her products are selected by Walmart, she’ll be able to hire at least 10 more adults with disabilities.

“They work real jobs with get real pay. They even get paid time-off and retirement, so we want everybody to know that we're here and we're happy to work with them if they're interested,” she said.