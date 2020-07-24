City of Albuquerque lays out demands for federal agents being sent to fight crime | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City of Albuquerque lays out demands for federal agents being sent to fight crime

City of Albuquerque lays out demands for federal agents being sent to fight crime

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 24, 2020 05:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque sent a letter to the U.S. Attorney who oversees New Mexico on Friday.

The letter demands that federal agents are not used to make arrest or use force on protesters.

Advertisement

The letter goes on to say that the city does not welcome federal agents who hide their identity or use unmarked vehicles to detain people exercising their First Amendment rights.

Mayor Tim Keller has said he welcomes federal partnerships, but he is concerned about rhetoric from the president who said he wants to crack down "on immigrants, protesters and liberal mayors."

The operation to send federal troops to Albuquerque was announced on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Attorney General William Barr said the agents will acting in a crime-fighting role. 

Click here to read the city's full letter to the U.S. Attorney


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 317 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 317 additional COVID-19 cases
Semi crashes into McCall's Pumpkin Patch
Semi crashes into McCall's Pumpkin Patch
Governor: New Mexico still lagging behind in mask wearing
Governor: New Mexico still lagging behind in mask wearing
Hospital CEO sues for wrongful termination amid pandemic
Hospital CEO sues for wrongful termination amid pandemic
Dispute over mask may have led to deadly shooting in SW Albuquerque
Dispute over mask may have led to deadly shooting in SW Albuquerque
Advertisement


BCSO sheriff looking into 4 different companies to comply with new body camera law
BCSO sheriff looking into 4 different companies to comply with new body camera law
Possible road rage incident forces closure of NB I-25 at Tramway
Possible road rage incident forces closure of NB I-25 at Tramway
New Mexicans could see drastic drop in unemployment if Congress doesn't renew $600 benefit
New Mexicans could see drastic drop in unemployment if Congress doesn't renew $600 benefit
New Mexico in need of more contact tracers
New Mexico in need of more contact tracers
City of Albuquerque lays out demands for federal agents being sent to fight crime
City of Albuquerque lays out demands for federal agents being sent to fight crime