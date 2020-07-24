City of Albuquerque lays out demands for federal agents being sent to fight crime

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 24, 2020 05:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque sent a letter to the U.S. Attorney who oversees New Mexico on Friday.
The letter demands that federal agents are not used to make arrest or use force on protesters.
The letter goes on to say that the city does not welcome federal agents who hide their identity or use unmarked vehicles to detain people exercising their First Amendment rights.
Mayor Tim Keller has said he welcomes federal partnerships, but he is concerned about rhetoric from the president who said he wants to crack down "on immigrants, protesters and liberal mayors."
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company