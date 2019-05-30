City of Albuquerque makes move to go green | KOB 4
City of Albuquerque makes move to go green

Marian Camacho
May 30, 2019 12:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The City of Albuquerque is making another move in an effort to go green.

On Thursday, city leaders, along with PNM and the Jicarilla Apache Nation announced a solar farm project on Jicarilla Apache land. The City of Albuquerque will then buy electricity from that project making 65-percent of the city's electricity renewable.

Mayor Tim Keller says it's a big stem in making all the city's energy renewable.

"We believe in five years we can probably get to 100-percent renewable, which will make us the largest city in America with that," said Mayor Tim Keller at Thursday's press conference.

Officials say the goal is to have the solar farm on the grid by 2021.

Created: May 30, 2019 12:24 PM

