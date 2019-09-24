City of Albuquerque needs more bus drivers

“After a few years, they are able to parlay that into something that maybe bigger,” he said. “So, we have a little trouble holding onto them."

DeReyes said the city hasn’t had to interrupt bus service, but ABQ Ride has been forced to get creative to find drivers.

“There have been times when we've even have had to tap in to a couple of supervisors,” he said. “People who have already ridden the buses, but thank God it hasn't happened very much."

A recent job fair landed the city about 40 new drivers.

“It will help a lot, it'll mean that more -- we don't have to start drafting drivers to work overtime,” DeReyes said.

The city is budgeted to have about 260 ABQ Ride drivers, according to DeReyes. As of September, there were 24 open driving positions.

About 9.5 million riders use ABQ Ride every year. DeReyes said preliminary numbers show ridership fell by about 5% last fiscal year.

