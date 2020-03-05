City of Albuquerque offering incentives to open a business in Nob Hill

Patrick Hayes
Updated: March 05, 2020 06:23 PM
Created: March 05, 2020 04:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Community leaders are trying to get people back in the habit of going to Nob Hill.
This is going to be the summer, we think, that we want to see everybody come back,” said Albuquerque City Council President Pat Davis.
The city has been working to help revitalize the area, according to Davis. And He believes there is some early success.
“Vacancy rates are going down and that means storefronts are opening,” Davis said. “We've got a new city program that the city will help pay for your first few months rent for any new business that wants to open on a place like Central. So, we're incentivizing folks to come back - but we're counting on customers to come back too."
Thursday night, Santa Fe Bite is hosting the Neighborhood Night Out.
The event will move to other businesses along Central every first Thursday of the Month throughout the summer.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company