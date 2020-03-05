City of Albuquerque offering incentives to open a business in Nob Hill | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City of Albuquerque offering incentives to open a business in Nob Hill

Patrick Hayes
Updated: March 05, 2020 06:23 PM
Created: March 05, 2020 04:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Community leaders are trying to get people back in the habit of going to Nob Hill.

This is going to be the summer, we think, that we want to see everybody come back,” said Albuquerque City Council President Pat Davis.

Advertisement

The city has been working to help revitalize the area, according to Davis. And He believes there is some early success.

“Vacancy rates are going down and that means storefronts are opening,” Davis said. “We've got a new city program that the city will help pay for your first few months rent for any new business that wants to open on a place like Central. So, we're incentivizing folks to come back - but we're counting on customers to come back too."

Thursday night, Santa Fe Bite is hosting the Neighborhood Night Out.

The event will move to other businesses along Central every first Thursday of the Month throughout the summer.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Test results come back negative, confirming zero cases of coronavirus in New Mexico
Test results come back negative, confirming zero cases of coronavirus in New Mexico
Police: Teen arrested for fatal hit-and-run
Police: Teen arrested for fatal hit-and-run
2 people tested for coronavirus in NM
2 people tested for coronavirus in NM
Stinky season: Skunks hit the Albuquerque metro
Stinky season: Skunks hit the Albuquerque metro
Brittany Alert issued for missing Albuquerque woman
Brittany Alert issued for missing Albuquerque woman
Advertisement


10 people tested for coronavirus in NM, all results are negative
10 people tested for coronavirus in NM, all results are negative
Presbyterian restricts business-travel to other states amid coronavirus outbreak
Presbyterian restricts business-travel to other states amid coronavirus outbreak
Arrest warrant issued for mother of murder suspect
Arrest warrant issued for mother of murder suspect
Prosecutors want suspects in 17-year-old's murder held pending trial
Prosecutors want suspects in 17-year-old's murder held pending trial
City of Albuquerque offering incentives to open a business in Nob Hill
City of Albuquerque offering incentives to open a business in Nob Hill