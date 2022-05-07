City of Albuquerque offers fire evacuees support, resources

“If you need childcare we have slots available, if you are an evacuee same thing with our after school programs. Normally these things are only for Albuquerque residents, but by activating our emergency operations we are using that capacity to help those evacuated to Albuquerque,” said Keller.

But they are doing more than just offering the essentials, evacuees can also visit places like the BioPark, the Balloon Museum and city golf courses for free.

“We hope we are playing a small role to make each day you are not at home a little bit better, whether it is the zoo, or food, or child care, we want to try and help,” Keller said.

If you need help from the city, call the 24/7 hotline, 505-244-8604, and they will help get you the resources you need.

And if you are an evacuee wanting to go to the zoo or a city golf course, just show your driver's license to prove you are from an evacuated area, and they will let you in for free.