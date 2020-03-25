City of Albuquerque offers food boxes to families in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— These are tough times, especially for those who may be losing access to crucial services. The city of Albuquerque is trying to meet some of those needs, among other things, by helping provide food to families.

“Some of the things you can get here are food boxes, we do monthly food boxes for families who are needed and you can come in and see if you qualify by quadrant area,” said Gilbert Ramirez, Deputy Director working over health and social service centers. “We also have limited supplies of diapers, hygiene products, and or clothing, we have a clothing bank.”