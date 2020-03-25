City of Albuquerque offers food boxes to families in need | KOB 4
City of Albuquerque offers food boxes to families in need

Brittany Costello
Created: March 24, 2020 10:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— These are tough times, especially for those who may be losing access to crucial services. The city of Albuquerque is trying to meet some of those needs, among other things, by helping provide food to families.

“Some of the things you can get here are food boxes, we do monthly food boxes for families who are needed and you can come in and see if you qualify by quadrant area,” said Gilbert Ramirez, Deputy Director working over health and social service centers. “We also have limited supplies of diapers, hygiene products, and or clothing, we have a clothing bank.”

The John Marshall Health and Social Service Center is one of four facilities that will provide food and other necessities along with the Alamosa Center, Los Griegos, and East Central Health and Social Service Center. Those facilities will remain open during the stay at home order.

“Every center is located, we have one in every quadrant in the city, it is important that those who need to access these centers access the one in the quadrant of the city that you’re located in,” said Ramirez.

People can call 311 to see where they should go and if they qualify. If not, the city says they'll help people find partner resources. In addition, the facilities can also help with eviction prevention.

“The money is limited but we will work with anyone who has not already accessed this service to look at how we can support them,” he said

City officials said they issued 140 food boxed yesterday alone. The city is asking for donations for food items. Monetary donations can be taken to the Los Griegos location.


