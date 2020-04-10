City of Albuquerque offers free childcare for essential workers | KOB 4
City of Albuquerque offers free childcare for essential workers

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: April 10, 2020 06:46 PM
Created: April 10, 2020 05:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mayor Tim Keller and the City of Albuquerque's Family and Community Services Department announced a program Friday to provide free childcare to essential workers who need help with their kids, between the ages of 3 years old-5 years old.

The city, working with paid volunteer teachers, will open the Herman Sanchez Child Development Center beginning on Monday, April 13.

“With schools and daycares closed, frontline workers are caught between a rock and a hard place. We are counting on these folks to keep our community running—they can continue to count on us to provide critical childcare services,” Keller said.

The city will limit each classroom to no more than five children and four teachers. There will also be other safety precautions taken, including eliminating group meals, staggering drop-off and pickup, and meeting families at the door to limit the number of people in-and-out of the center.

Parents who qualify as essential workers can call 767-6504 to register their children.


