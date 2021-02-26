City of Albuquerque offers parking citation deal until April

Also a special deal will last throughout the month of March.

"Starting March 1, we're going to bring all the outstanding citations down to their single fine amount. So if they've doubled, tripled or even to the point where they've escalated to the court — on March 1 they're all going to be dialed back to a single fine amount."

Once April hits, the unpaid fees bounce back to the outstanding total due.

To pay, there's a few options: call 311, email parking@cabq.gov or pay it online.

For those who want to pay in-person, they will need to make an appointment due to COVID-19.