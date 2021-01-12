City of Albuquerque offers service to help people find financial assistance during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque launched a new program, Financial Navigators, that helps people find the financial help they need.

"We know during the pandemic, there's real damage has been done to a lot of hard-working families who've been struggling to get ahead, and we know that, you know, the incomes just completely disappeared for a lot of folks and we also know that there's there's no one-size-fits-all sort of solution and so it really requires some concierge service or some case management services, or as we like to call it navigation help to navigate how to get the right benefits that both you qualify for and that are most appropriate for your family," Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said.