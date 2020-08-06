City of Albuquerque plans to expand youth programs in the fall | KOB 4
City of Albuquerque plans to expand youth programs in the fall

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 06, 2020 05:39 PM
Created: August 06, 2020 02:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is working to make sure kids are supported when the school year starts.

"One way or another, we're going to try and roll our summer programs into the fall so that includes... full-time all-day programs for kids," Keller said.

Officials said the baseline is to have programs running from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

There are new programs for kids to discover, like the Outdoor Field School.

"Kids explore Albuquerque's environment and natural surroundings," said Josh Herbert, Aquatics Division Manager.

Fall tennis lessons will continue as well as swim lessons at all skill levels.

Explora will also have more programming in the fall. 

Teens aren't being left out either.

"We have added a teen programs at the BioPark, a professional program at the library at across all our libraries, art studio at the Albuquerque Museum, mural projects through public art, and internships," said Shelle Sanchez, director of Cultural Services for the City of Albuquerque.

The programs will be paid for through a partnership with APS, the county and money from the CARES Act.

Click here to sign up for the registration lottery program
 


