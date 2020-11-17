City of Albuquerque provides most common questions about public health order

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 17, 2020 05:19 PM
Created: November 17, 2020 04:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The officials with the City of Albuquerque have been busy educating businesses about the new public health order.
In the last week, officials conducted 277 compliance interactions which involve warnings, notices of violation, and/or citations.
Since October, the city states it's made more than 3,000 compliance interactions.
“We found that in general we are seeing a high level of compliance with the existing orders on senior hours and hoarding. While there were one or two larger retailers who were initially resistant, we worked with them over the weekend and are confident heading into this week that they will remain in compliance—helping protect our seniors who face some of the highest risk of serious illness from COVID," said Fire Marshal Gene Gallegos.
The enforcement team says that it has encountered numerous questions. The answers to the most common questions include:
Despite a rise in cases in Bernalillo County, Mayor Keller said Albuquerque has done better than other cities in controlling the virus.
He noted that Albuquerque has reported fewer cases and lower test positivity rate than Phoenix, Denver Austin and Tucson.
