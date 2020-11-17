City of Albuquerque provides most common questions about public health order

The enforcement team says that it has encountered numerous questions. The answers to the most common questions include:

Outdoor, drive-in church services are permitted under the new public health order

Large retailers can operate at 25% capacity or 75 customers, whichever is fewer, and non-essential businesses may operate to the extent necessary to provide curbside pick-up or delivery services

Smoke shops are able to offer curbside order pickup only

Despite a rise in cases in Bernalillo County, Mayor Keller said Albuquerque has done better than other cities in controlling the virus.

He noted that Albuquerque has reported fewer cases and lower test positivity rate than Phoenix, Denver Austin and Tucson.