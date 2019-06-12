City of Albuquerque reaches $3.75 million settlement with family of man shot by APD officers

Kennedy said the officers shouldn’t have used deadly force.

“They did a lot of things wrong but the main thing they did wrong was they shot at him with deadly force when he was not a threat to them or anyone else,” Kennedy said. “That's the main legal standard. Is he a deadly threat to other people? And he was not. He had stopped the truck.”

More than 80 bullet holes were found in Garcia’s vehicle.

Garcia was hit in the head and throughout his body.

“They then waited 90 minutes to approach the car and to take him from the car and arrest him when they knew he was unconscious and in need of medical care,” Kennedy said.

Years later, Garcia continues to live with injuries from the incident.

“Dad and I are his arms and legs right now,” said Rodrigo’s mother, Loretta. “We do everything for him ‘cause he can't.”

A spokesperson for the City of Albuquerque sent KOB 4 the following statement:

“This settlement is among the last few remaining cases pending from the previous administration, and follows the many reforms at APD that have been instituted under Mayor Keller. It is important for all those involved --the family, the law enforcement community and city residents -- to have reached closure in this situation.”