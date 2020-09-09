City of Albuquerque received hundreds of calls about wind damage

Casey Torres
Updated: September 09, 2020 05:14 PM
Created: September 09, 2020 03:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Crews with the City of Albuquerque spent Wednesday cleaning up the mess left behind by high winds.
"311 got 800 calls last night, 279 for traffic signals, 148 for street obstructions and 97 for trees and other debris," said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.
The city reports that more than 40 employees in different departments worked overtime because of the storm.
"We responded to roughly 57 calls for downed trees," said Patrick Montoya, director of Albuquerque's Municipal Development Department. "A lot of those were in the roadways. We removed them."
A lot of the 311 calls were going to the Solid Waste management Department. It's in charge of removing debris from medians and streets.
City parks also became a boneyard for fallen or uprooted trees.
The director for Parks and Recreation said they have nearly 300 city parks, and a lot of them got hit.
About two dozen large trees fell to the ground, so he asks people to avoid the parks and stay safe.
Albuquerque fire rescue is asking the same from people.
In a 24-hour period Tuesday, AFR received 365 calls, about 100 more than average.
About 87 of those calls were for electrical hazards, like downed powered lines, some of which sparked small fires.
"We're there for any and all types of emergencies. We can handle anything. We do it on a daily basis. We're all hazards response," said Tom Ruiz, spokesperson for AFR.
A spokesperson with the city said they don't yet have a cost estimate on the damage.
