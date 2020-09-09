City of Albuquerque received hundreds of calls about wind damage

A lot of the 311 calls were going to the Solid Waste management Department. It's in charge of removing debris from medians and streets.

City parks also became a boneyard for fallen or uprooted trees.

The director for Parks and Recreation said they have nearly 300 city parks, and a lot of them got hit.

About two dozen large trees fell to the ground, so he asks people to avoid the parks and stay safe.

Albuquerque fire rescue is asking the same from people.

In a 24-hour period Tuesday, AFR received 365 calls, about 100 more than average.

About 87 of those calls were for electrical hazards, like downed powered lines, some of which sparked small fires.

"We're there for any and all types of emergencies. We can handle anything. We do it on a daily basis. We're all hazards response," said Tom Ruiz, spokesperson for AFR.

A spokesperson with the city said they don't yet have a cost estimate on the damage.

