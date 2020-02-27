City of Albuquerque releases list of top 3 locations for new homeless shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque released a list of three locations where a new homeless shelter would be located.

Lot owned by UNM near I-25 and Camino de Salud west of University Avenue

The former Lovelace Hospital on Gibson

Coronado Park near 3rd St and I-40

"Out of over one hundred sites, this thoughtful and transparent process identified three sites that meet the needs of the homeless population and are feasible in the short-term," said Mayor Tim Keller.