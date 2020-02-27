City of Albuquerque releases list of top 3 locations for new homeless shelter

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque released a list of three locations where a new homeless shelter would be located.
"Out of over one hundred sites, this thoughtful and transparent process identified three sites that meet the needs of the homeless population and are feasible in the short-term," said Mayor Tim Keller.
The Gateway center will serve people 24-hours a day, and help connect them with services.
The budget for phase I of the project is $14 million.
