City of Albuquerque releases list of top 3 locations for new homeless shelter

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 27, 2020 06:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque released a list of three locations where a new homeless shelter would be located.

  • Lot owned by UNM near I-25 and Camino de Salud west of University Avenue
  • The former Lovelace Hospital on Gibson
  • Coronado Park near 3rd St and I-40 

"Out of over one hundred sites, this thoughtful and transparent process identified three sites that meet the needs of the homeless population and are feasible in the short-term," said Mayor Tim Keller.

The Gateway center will serve people 24-hours a day, and help connect them with services.

The budget for phase I of the project is $14 million.


