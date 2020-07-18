City of Albuquerque rolls out new Outdoor Dining Grant Program for restaurants

The Manager for the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency, Karen Iverson, said businesses could wait about two to three days for the land use permit. At least 30 people have applied for it.

Once those permits are granted, business owners can apply for the grants.

There are four types of set-ups businesses can apply for.

1. Sidewalk Dining

Receive a maximum of $2,500

2. Private Parking Lot Dining

Receive a maximum of $3,500

3. Street Right-of-Way Parklet (using parking spaces)

Receive a maximum of $5,000

4. Street Closures for Dining

Receive a maximum of $10,000

Recommended for several restaurants or with neighborhood approval.

Owners can use the money for chairs, construction, staff, PPE and more.

Iverson said the applicants will be entered into a lottery. The first one could start in 10 days. Businesses will have to fill in paperwork within three days of winning.

There will be extra entries available for businesses owned by minorities or women, operated in a recognized Metropolitan Redevelopment Area or New Mexico Main Street.

Reimbursements are an option for any applicants who spent money before winning.

Winners have to show proof of how the money was used 90 days after receiving it.

To learn more about the selection process or grant program, click here.

To fill out a funding application, click here.