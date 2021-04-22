City of Albuquerque rolls out summer youth program catalog

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque's Youth Connect Initiative is making it easier to find activities to do this summer.
"We released our first-ever summer catalog for youth programs," said Cristin Chavez-Smith, the community recreation division manager. "The city serves youth in a variety of capacities throughout the summer. We wanted to feature that and give the parents and families all of the information they need in one place."
All programs will follow COVID-19 precautions.
To take a look at the catalog, click here.
