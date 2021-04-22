City of Albuquerque rolls out summer youth program catalog | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

City of Albuquerque rolls out summer youth program catalog

Casey Torres
Created: April 22, 2021 01:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque's Youth Connect Initiative is making it easier to find activities to do this summer.

"We released our first-ever summer catalog for youth programs," said Cristin Chavez-Smith, the community recreation division manager. "The city serves youth in a variety of capacities throughout the summer. We wanted to feature that and give the parents and families all of the information they need in one place." 

All programs will follow COVID-19 precautions. 

To take a look at the catalog, click here.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD launches internal affairs investigation after former officer sends out controversial email
APD launches internal affairs investigation after former officer sends out controversial email
Albuquerque 'spaceship' home up for sale
Albuquerque 'spaceship' home up for sale
Sunport businesses offer hiring bonuses to attract new employees
Sunport businesses offer hiring bonuses to attract new employees
New Mexico prepares to fight vaccine hesitancy in some areas
New Mexico prepares to fight vaccine hesitancy in some areas
Critics question science behind governor’s public health order
Critics question science behind governor’s public health order