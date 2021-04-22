City of Albuquerque rolls out summer youth program catalog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque's Youth Connect Initiative is making it easier to find activities to do this summer.

"We released our first-ever summer catalog for youth programs," said Cristin Chavez-Smith, the community recreation division manager. "The city serves youth in a variety of capacities throughout the summer. We wanted to feature that and give the parents and families all of the information they need in one place."