City of Albuquerque rolls out vaccination plan for general public

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque city leaders have drafted a vaccine distribution plan for when doses finally become available to the public.
City officials said they’re giving special consideration to people who might have the hardest time getting the vaccine such as those who may not have access to transportation or information.
A map was created that breaks up the city into four quadrants based on levels on poverty within neighborhoods. By knowing where the greatest needs are, the city can better plan how to make sure vulnerable populations are still able to access this critical vaccine. It also helps the city figure out where vaccine distribution sites should be.
“What are the barriers that people see or have in order to get tested or get a vaccine? And what we are trying to think through in this planning process is, how do we help people overcome those? Whether it be ease of access, a language barrier, access to care, access to information. As we plan out these sites, we are trying to address those barriers to lower them as much as possible,” said Ryan Mast, director of the CABQ Environment Department.
The vaccine is currently being rolled out in phases. Right now, health care workers and residents and staff in assisted living facilities are receiving the vaccine.
The general population is on track to be vaccinated this spring.
