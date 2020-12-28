City of Albuquerque rolls out vaccination plan for general public

A map was created that breaks up the city into four quadrants based on levels on poverty within neighborhoods. By knowing where the greatest needs are, the city can better plan how to make sure vulnerable populations are still able to access this critical vaccine. It also helps the city figure out where vaccine distribution sites should be.

“What are the barriers that people see or have in order to get tested or get a vaccine? And what we are trying to think through in this planning process is, how do we help people overcome those? Whether it be ease of access, a language barrier, access to care, access to information. As we plan out these sites, we are trying to address those barriers to lower them as much as possible,” said Ryan Mast, director of the CABQ Environment Department.