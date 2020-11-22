City of Albuquerque secures money to improve road access to Balloon Fiesta Park | KOB 4
City of Albuquerque secures money to improve road access to Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In a normal year, the Balloon Fiesta would draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to Albuquerque, but trying to get everyone in and out of the park poses difficulties every year. Now, the city of Albuquerque said they’re on the brink of solving those challenges.  

“You know those neighborhoods are pretty much paralyzed for long periods of time,” said Lawrence Rael, Chief Operations Officer for the city of Albuquerque. 

Rael said the city is working with state and federal highway agencies to improve access from Balloon Fiesta Park to I-25. 

“So the idea here is to provide a slip ramp on the east side of the frontage road that parallels I-25 southbound,” he said.

The project could cost up to $750,000 and the money has already been secured. 

Before the project begins, the city if seeking public input on the possible options.  

“So the options are,  the temporary option, we build it, it's closed during normal operations on a daily basis except for special occasions and events,” Rael said. “The next option is we build it on a permanent basis and it helps move traffic on that whole industrial park.”

Each option will provide traffic relief and access in case of emergencies at Balloon Fiesta Park. 

“If there's an issue in the park or something happens at a big event like this it's nice to have a special ramp that emergency vehicles can access in and out,” Rael said.

The public has until Dec. 11 to provide input to the city. 

City officials hope construction will wrap up in time for next year’s Balloon Fiesta. 


