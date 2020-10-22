City of Albuquerque sending mixed messages about monitoring church services | KOB 4
City of Albuquerque sending mixed messages about monitoring church services

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 22, 2020 10:24 PM
Created: October 22, 2020 09:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is sending mixed messages about how, or even if, it plans to monitor church activity during the pandemic.

The issue was brought up by Legacy Church Pastor Steve Smothermon on Facebook.

"The New Mexico governor and the Albuquerque Mayor, Keller, they must be stopped," Smothermon said. " They must be stopped. They're both really communists."

In the nearly 18-minute video, Smothermon criticized the actions of the governor and the mayor for their handling of the pandemic. He claimed the city would be monitoring churches to make sure they are following COVID-safe practices. 

At one point, Smothermon called on his churchgoers to pack the church this weekend.

In response to the allegations, the mayor released the following statement:

“As someone who still goes to church, it’s sad to see this pastor spreading complete misinformation to advance personal and political interests. It’s one thing to oppose the state’s public health orders, it’s another entirely to just make stuff up. False claims like this only put more lives and more local businesses at risk to a prolonged pandemic. No one should have to choose between their faith and their health.

Thankfully, the vast majority of churches, across many faiths, including those at which I have worshipped, are taking this seriously and protecting their congregations. I’m grateful to them for caring about their flocks and being part of the effort to get our community through this pandemic as safely as possible.” – Mayor Tim Keller

KOB 4 later obtained a letter from the Fire Marshal's Office, dated Oct. 22, which encourages churches to follow COVID-safe guidelines. 

The letter also states "The City of Albuquerque and New Mexico State Police will be visiting houses of worship to ensure that all are compliant."

The mayor's office told KOB 4 the Fire Marshal will be checking on church occupancy, but it is not part of the crackdown the mayor announced Wednesday. 

Pastor Smotherman is inviting churchgoers to join him in a protest. 

Editor's Note: KOB 4 pulled an earlier story from KOB.com that said the Legacy Church pastor made false claims. After publishing the story, KOB 4 received more information. We apologize for the error.  


