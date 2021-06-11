City of Albuquerque sued over alleged sexual abuse of minors at city summer camps

Camp participants ranged from ages five to 15 years old, while the supervisors were between 15 and 18 years old.

“There were apparently two adults on the premises who were not carefully supervising about 75 to 100 camp participants,” Schauer said.

The lawsuit also details allegations of physical abuse.

“Camp counselors were hitting the children as hard as they possibly could. They characterized it as a quote unquote game, and these young girls had bruises that would have been visible to anybody,” Schauer said.

The lawsuit claims that supervisors did not report these allegations to law enforcement to be investigated.

“What the parents want the most is for the city to be accountable and for the city to change how it operates these camps. Again, this is like a parents’ worst fear,” she said.

The city said both the Westgate supervisor and the minor accused are no longer employed with the city.

“The district attorney has the information I believe for review. A detective has been investigating the case for some time,” Schauer said.

The city of Albuquerque sent KOB 4 the following statement: