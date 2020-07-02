City of Albuquerque to help businesses cover costs to repair riot damage | KOB 4
City of Albuquerque to help businesses cover costs to repair riot damage

Kai Porter
Updated: July 02, 2020 05:20 PM
Created: July 02, 2020 02:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Businesses in downtown Albuquerque are struggling to survive. 

Many of them were forced to close due to the coronavirus. Weeks later, businesses were vandalized when a Black Lives Matter protest turned violent.

On Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller estimated the damage to be $200,000. He said the city will step up and help.

“We will actually go ahead and cover a lot of these repair costs," he said. "You do need to reach out, fill out the appropriate paperwork, and we've got to cross-reference that your insurance is not paying for it. That has to be demonstrated, and then we'll be able to help you. So we are going to take on that responsibility. We're happy to help these businesses that were damaged.”

The city says it's also planning events to attract more visitors to the downtown area.

This Friday, ArtWalk Albuquerque is also returning. It will feature sidewalk exhibits, curbside markets and outdoor performances on top of indoor events where feasible. 


