City of Albuquerque to help businesses cover costs to repair riot damage

On Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller estimated the damage to be $200,000. He said the city will step up and help.

“We will actually go ahead and cover a lot of these repair costs," he said. "You do need to reach out, fill out the appropriate paperwork, and we've got to cross-reference that your insurance is not paying for it. That has to be demonstrated, and then we'll be able to help you. So we are going to take on that responsibility. We're happy to help these businesses that were damaged.”