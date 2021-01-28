City of Albuquerque to host virtual job fair for youth

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque's Youth Connect committee is hosting a virtual job and volunteer fair for those between the ages of 14 and 25.
Nearly 1,000 people showed up to the job fair last year, according to Diana Delgado, who is with the Youth Connect committee.
This year, the job fair will be held on Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interviews for the city and private organizations will be lined up over Zoom.
Delgado said those spots are limited though, so those interested should register by Feb. 4 by clicking here.
