City of Albuquerque to install curbs, pylons along ART route

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: December 12, 2019 05:19 PM
Created: December 12, 2019 04:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Driving instructor David McGinnis believes Albuquerque drivers aren't paying enough attention while behind the wheel.
KOB 4 asked McGinnis, who has been teaching people how to drive for 45 years, to weigh in on drivers who have using Central Avenue since Albuquerque Rapid Transit buses began running. He doesn't believe Central is the problem.
He actually believes Central is now safer because drivers only have one lane to drive in. However, he admits that many drivers aren’t being mindful of the new rules.
“They're just not paying attention,” McGinnis said. “That's the biggest problem."
The City of Albuquerque is working to identify where curbs or permanent pylons should be placed to discourage drivers from crossing into the bus lanes.
McGinnis believes it is a good idea.
“That would really help out,” he said. “That would keep the bus driver in check as well, so bigger cities do it. Why didn't we do that in the very beginning? I have no idea."
City officials said there will be new barriers in strategic areas along central by August 2020.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company