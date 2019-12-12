City of Albuquerque to install curbs, pylons along ART route

The City of Albuquerque is working to identify where curbs or permanent pylons should be placed to discourage drivers from crossing into the bus lanes.

McGinnis believes it is a good idea.

“That would really help out,” he said. “That would keep the bus driver in check as well, so bigger cities do it. Why didn't we do that in the very beginning? I have no idea."

City officials said there will be new barriers in strategic areas along central by August 2020.