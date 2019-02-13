City of Albuquerque, UNM joining forces to combat homelessness

In order to achieve all his goals, the mayor said he needs the city council to approve his spending plan in March and he’d like voters to approve a bond in November which includes millions for a new homeless shelter. The bond would not increase property taxes if it's approved.

He also plans on asking the state to help pay for some of the projects.

"This is a statewide issue because when the City of Albuquerque is by default where the rest of the state sends people to get help, the rest of the state needs to help Albuquerque so we hope our governor and legislature are going to help us with this challenge,” Keller said.