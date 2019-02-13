City of Albuquerque, UNM joining forces to combat homelessness | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City of Albuquerque, UNM joining forces to combat homelessness

Patrick Hayes
February 13, 2019 05:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The City of Albuquerque is teaming up with UNM to address homelessness.

Advertisement

Mayor Tim Keller said the new initiative will tackle three areas of concern: housing vouchers, getting the homeless resources and treatment for drug addiction.

"Our clinical providers are doing a great job every day treating these patients but we know that people dealing with homelessness often have difficulty of getting access to medical and psychiatric services,” said Dr. Paul Roth. 

In order to achieve all his goals, the mayor said he needs the city council to approve his spending plan in March and he’d like voters to approve a bond in November which includes millions for a new homeless shelter. The bond would not increase property taxes if it's approved.

He also plans on asking the state to help pay for some of the projects.

"This is a statewide issue because when the City of Albuquerque is by default where the rest of the state sends people to get help, the rest of the state needs to help Albuquerque so we hope our governor and legislature are going to help us with this challenge,” Keller said.

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Updated: February 13, 2019 05:12 PM
Created: February 13, 2019 04:14 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
Charges filed in high-profile New Mexico trapping case
Charges filed in high-profile New Mexico trapping case
House speaker rejects impeachment petition for Gov. Lujan Grisham
House speaker rejects impeachment petition for Gov. Lujan Grisham
Retired DEA agent shares insights on El Chapo's arrest
Retired DEA agent shares insights on El Chapo's arrest
Change in tax law lowers refunds
Change in tax law lowers refunds
Advertisement




Racist notes left at Mexican restaurants in Albuquerque
Racist notes left at Mexican restaurants in Albuquerque
Bill to allow medical marijuana in schools moves forward
Bill to allow medical marijuana in schools moves forward
New Mexico Democrats push minimum wage, gun-control bills
New Mexico Democrats push minimum wage, gun-control bills
City of Albuquerque, UNM joining forces to combat homelessness
City of Albuquerque, UNM joining forces to combat homelessness
Charges filed in high-profile New Mexico trapping case
Charges filed in high-profile New Mexico trapping case