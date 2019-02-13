City of Albuquerque, UNM joining forces to combat homelessness
Patrick Hayes
February 13, 2019 05:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The City of Albuquerque is teaming up with UNM to address homelessness.
Mayor Tim Keller said the new initiative will tackle three areas of concern: housing vouchers, getting the homeless resources and treatment for drug addiction.
"Our clinical providers are doing a great job every day treating these patients but we know that people dealing with homelessness often have difficulty of getting access to medical and psychiatric services,” said Dr. Paul Roth.
In order to achieve all his goals, the mayor said he needs the city council to approve his spending plan in March and he’d like voters to approve a bond in November which includes millions for a new homeless shelter. The bond would not increase property taxes if it's approved.
He also plans on asking the state to help pay for some of the projects.
"This is a statewide issue because when the City of Albuquerque is by default where the rest of the state sends people to get help, the rest of the state needs to help Albuquerque so we hope our governor and legislature are going to help us with this challenge,” Keller said.
